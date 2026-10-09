Cassie is still a playful puppy and would love a home where she can be active!

Meet Cassie, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week, who is still a playful puppy and would love a home where she can be active.

She's a Jack Russel terrier and chihuahua mix that will stay small.

Cassie's not even a year old yet and loves to play with dogs of all sizes, cats and children too!

She's potty trained and sleeps in a crate at night and walks well on a leash.

She's described as funny and smart, playful and gentle and friendly, and she loves kisses.

Cassie is spayed, vaccinated and chipped and is $300.

You can meet Cassie by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.