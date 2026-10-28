Celebrate Halloween with The Discographers

What is it about music that makes a movie so memorable? Especially when it comes to those spooky, scary films! And what if you could experience all that suspense and excitement LIVE?

The Discographers are doing just that with films ranging from Psycho to Hereditary, Hocus Pocus to Ghostbusters and many more.

They'll be set to music hits every decade from the 60s to the 2010s, from Donovan to Lady Gaga, with songs from Fleetwood Mac, Oingo Boingo, The Clash, Metallica, Kate Bush, The Doors, Garbage, David Bowie, The Cranberries, Radiohead, Paramore and many many more along the way.

The show is Friday, October 30, 2026 at The State Room.

Doors open at 7pm, and the show beings at 8. Tickets are $25 online.

Learn more at thediscographers.com and thestateroompresents.com.