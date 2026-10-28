Central Valley Medical Center brings cancer care closer to home for patients living in rural Utah

Central Valley Medical Center's (CVMC) Oncology Department began with a vision in October 2021 to bring cancer care closer to home for patients living in rural Utah.

Under the leadership of Robyn Aagard, RN, CVMC Oncology Director, the department has grown with a continued focus on providing compassionate, individualized cancer care in a familiar and supportive environment.

For patients undergoing cancer treatment, frequent appointments and lengthy travel can take an emotional, physical, and financial toll.

By providing oncology and infusion services locally, CVMC is helping patients spend less time on the road and more time focusing on their health, families, and healing.

CVMC provides oncology consultations and care coordination, chemotherapy and other infusion services as we as personalized care and ongoing support from the dedicated staff.

They also collaborate with oncology specialists and referring providers through telehealth technology including with Intermountain Health.

Robyn says, "We want our patients to walk through our doors knowing they are surrounded by people who genuinely care about them, who know their names, and who are walking alongside them through some of their most difficult days."

You can learn more by calling the Oncology Department at 435-623-3136 or by visiting centralvalleymedicalcenter.com.