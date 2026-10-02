Children from Guadalupe Center in Salt Lake City get to choose their very own books.

FOX 13's If You Give A Child A Book ... campaign puts new books into the hands of local children who need them most.

On Thursday and Friday, we were there as children at the Guadalupe Center got to select the books they wanted to take home!

If You Give a Child A Book... partners with Title 1 elementary schools to help children build their very own libraries at home, filled with books they choose themselves.

We are still accepting donations through the end of the day on Friday, October 2, 2026, and thanks to everyone who has donated, more than $39,000, including matching funds through the Scripps Howard fund, has been raised.

Every dollar donated in Utah stays right here in Utah, helping children in our community.

You can donate at fox13now.com/giveabook or by texting FOX13READS to 50155