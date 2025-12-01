Clark Planetarium is a great place to visit during the holidays

There are a lot of reasons to visit Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City during the holidays.

Jenny Hardman talked with Community Programs & Volunteer Coordinator, Misty Morris, about activities they have planned.

Get dirty at the Planetarium and celebrate World Soil Day!

Learn about soil and its role in life on Earth by looking at dirt and worms under a microscope and making art with soil. That will be on December 5, 2025 from 2:30 – 6:30pm.

Introduce your toddler to the world of science and astronomy at Clark Planetarium's annual "Snow Much Fun" event!

You and your child are invited to explore the planetarium and participate in special activity stations any time between 11am-1pm on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

There will be an art project, reading times, experiments, and more!

Snow Much Fun is a free event for pre-K children ages 2.5 to 5-years old. Please note that this is not a drop off event. Register at snowmuchfun25.eventbrite.com

Don't forget about the Stuffed Animal Sleepover on December 12, 2025 and After Noon Year's Eve on December 31, 2025.

Make your reservations at Clark Planetarium's Eventbrite.

For more information please visit clarkplanetarium.org.