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Clark Planetarium is kicking off a month-long celebration of science fiction

Clark Planetarium
(The Place Advertiser) - Clark Planetarium is kicking off an month-long celebration of science fiction films in the IMAX theatre.
Clark Planetarium
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Clark Planetarium is kicking off an month-long celebration of science fiction films in the IMAX theatre.

Ashley Hawk talked with Director of Marketing & Development, who says "Project Hail Mary" is now playing in the giant theatre, so you can see this epic adventure on the biggest screen in town.

Then, Clark will be introducing special science fiction screenings each weekend in April, starting on April 3 with "Inception".

Justin says this is one of the most incredible IMAX films ever produced!

Subsequent films will be announced, with tickets going on sale at ClarkPlanetarium.org.

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