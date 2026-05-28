Clark Planetarium is proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with special dome and IMAX programming all summer long.

Jenny Hardman visited the Planetarium to learn more from Justin B. Anderson, Director of Marketing and Development.

He says classic IMAX shows include Inter America's Wild," "National Parks Adventure," and "Apollo 11."

New dome shows are also premiering, including several new laser shows and a Milky Way Summer campaign, featuring "Encounters in the Milky Way," narrated by Pedro Pascal.

Members see dome and IMAX shows for free. So, it's never been a better time to be a member!

Visit ClarkPlanetarium.org to stay up-to-date on everything that's coming.