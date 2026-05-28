Comfort is found at every turn in this spacious fifth wheel.

Ashley Hawk went to Parris RV to take a tour of the Forest River Puma Mesa fifth wheel 389FLH which will redefine your camping experience with a perfect blend of practical living and high-end style.

The front living area is a great place to hang out with family and friends because of its dual 60 inch split tri-fold sofas, 78 inch sofa, and entertainment center with a fireplace!

The kitchen features a counter peninsula, a gas cooktop, a stainless-steel oven, plus a 12V stainless-steel fridge with an ice maker.

There is also a table and chairs where you can dine together each day.

When it's time to get rest, there is a master bedroom with a king bed slide, a hamper, TV with storage and a full rear bath with dual bath sinks.

There's also another half bath for guests!

The outside living space is also comfortable with power awnings with LED lights!

The Puma Mesa ensures effortless travel and setup with a standard 6-point hydraulic leveling system and reliable 7,000 lb. axles with ABS and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

These fifth wheels also include practical features like a heated utility convenience center, 12V heat pads on all holding tanks for extended season use, and convenient slam latches on all storage door

You can find them at Parris RV with two locations in Murray, one in Payson and another in Pocatello, Idaho.

For more information please visit ParrisRV.com.