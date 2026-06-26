Comfy Cozy Games was created by self-proclaimed introvert Aishah Stone and partner Brandon Carter.

Aishah says she wanted a place where it's not intimidating to show up and play, even if you don't know how to play the game.

They choose board games that are fun and sure to make you laugh. If you don't know how to play, they'll teach you.

Comfy Cozy Games is celebrating its first birthday and you're invited to the party.

It's on Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 11am-2pm at Church & State, 370 S. 300 E., Salt lake City.

You can RSVP on the website, and be entered into a drawing, or you can just show up.

There will also be party gifts!

The party is also a fundraiser to help these events keep going strong.

You can learn more at comfycozygames.com.