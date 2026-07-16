Cooking with Ruthie's Patriotic Rice Krispie Treats

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, shares a recipe for your July 24th celebrations: Patriotic Rice Krispie Treats.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 (16ounce) package mini marshmallows
- 8 cups rice krispie cereal
- 12 ounces white chocolate chips
- patriotic sprinkles for garnish
Instructions
- Coat 15×10 glass baking dish with cooking spray.
- Set aside.
- In a large plastic microwaveable bowl place butter and mini marshmallows, microwave 1 minute, stir, microwave 30 seconds, stir well.
- If not completely melted microwave 15 seconds more.
- Stir in half rice krispies; mix well.
- Stir in remaining rice krispies; mix until well coated.
- Pour into baking dish, lightly wet hand with water and press flat into pan.
- Allow to cool completely.
- Invert onto cutting board or piece of parchment paper and give it a giggle to remove treats.
- Cut rice krispie treats into 1 inch thick strips, cut strips in half lengthwise.
- In a small microwave dish melt white chocolate for 30 seconds, stir well, microwave 15 seconds more, stir until smooth.
- Take each treat and cover 3/4 the way with white chocolate.
- Return to parchment paper and add sprinkles.
- Let cool completely.
- Then cover airtight until serving and enjoy!
You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.