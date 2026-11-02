Cosmic Hockey is coming to Utah!

Cosmic Hockey is making a stop on its inaugural tour in Utah early next year.

The tour features two professional teams, the flagship Chilly Peppers and the Neon Miracles.

Chris Martin, Owner and Founder, says, "Cosmic Hockey is an immersive, high-energy entertainment experience that blends elite athletic speed played under black lights. We've re-imagined what a hockey game can look and feel like, and we can't wait for fans to step into the arena and experience it live for the first time."

Half of the game is played in regular lighting, but then second half is all in black lights, which lights up the uniforms, gear and the puck. Fans are also encouraged to wear reactive clothing.

Before the puck drops, there will be a pre-game block party where fans can meet the players, have early access to merchandise and take part in interactive fan zones.

The game will be on February 6, 2027 at Maverik Center in West Valley City and tickets are awarded through a lottery system.

You can learn more at CosmicHockey.com.