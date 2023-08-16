Costa Vida is debuting a new look

Costa Vida is revamping its restaurants so customers can see the food on the line and see how it's being prepared in the back.

Jenny went to Costa Vida in Highland which has already gone through the transformation.

Shannon Sutter says they want people to be able to see the food being made fresh every single day.

She says the star of the show is the tortilla. They make the dough every morning and sometimes twice a day!

Inside the kitchen they grill the meat including steak and chicken every few hours so it's freshly made and grilled to perfection.

The salsa roja is always right out of the oven and you can see the beautiful char marks on the jalapenos, tomatoes, garlic and onions. It's blended with fresh lime juice and cilantro.

Jenny also got to see the avocados being pressed fresh to keep them green and vibrant for the guacamole. They sometimes do this multiple times a day!

