Create a backyard retreat at Bullfrog Spas

Bullfrog Spas, a Utah company, is helping families create the ultimate backyard retreat during its Memorial Day Hot Tub Sale through May 26, 2026.

Bullfrog Spas offer models that fit just about any lifestyle from 3-person spas all the way up to 13-person options, plus swim spas.

They're known for their personalized JetPak Therapy System, premium hydrotherapy and wellness benefits as well as a stylish design and easy maintenance and durability.

Customers can receive up to $4,000 off MSRP and includes a FREE audio upgrade valued at up to $1,600.00 during the sale.

The sale also offers a limited-time opportunity to purchase Factory Certified scratch-and-dent inventory.

You can visit any of the 9 Utah Bullfrog Spas Factory Stores or to online to bullfrogspas.com to design your perfect spa and read reviews from more than 3,000 customers.