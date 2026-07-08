Crossroads Urban Center will be installing solar panels at their food bank and thrift store

Through Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky community project, Crossroads Urban Center will install a 40-kW solar and 30-kW battery energy storage system in their new food bank and thrift store.

Crossroads Urban Center is a nonprofit that assists vulnerable populations in Utah to meet basic survival needs and address essential issues affecting quality of life.

The solar and battery system will help power critical building operations, including heating and cooling, refrigeration, and office functions.

In partnership with Salt Lake City's Emergency Preparedness group, the facility is planned to serve as a Community Resilience Hub, providing additional support and continuity during emergency events.

The project received $87,300 in Blue Sky community project funding.

Blue Sky is Rocky Mountain Power's voluntary renewable energy program that allows residential and business customers to support new renewable energy projects in the West by paying as little as $1.95 extra on their monthly electric bill.

No contracts. No equipment. Just a small monthly choice that makes a big difference.

Blue Sky has more than 140,000 participants, have collectively supported 16 million megawatt-hours of renewable energy through the program, and funded over 200 community-based projects.

This program provides customers with a way to reduce their environmental footprint and support renewable energy development.

Support renewable energy with Blue Sky at RockyMountainPower.net/BlueSky