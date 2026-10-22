Dawn McCarthy shares fall and Halloween picks for the whole family on The Place, from crafts to treats

Dawn McCarthy, beauty and lifestyle advisor of Dawn's Corner, stopped by The Place to help celebrate Fall-O-Ween with a lineup of products the whole family can enjoy.

Here's a look at the items she featured.

Surebonder Cool Shot Crafters Kit Crafting is a popular holiday activity for families, but traditional high-temperature hot glue isn't right for every project. The Cool Shot system offers a super-low-temperature hot glue option designed for holiday crafts, including bonding materials such as ribbon, foam, fabric, paper and balloons. It is designed to deliver a strong bond with less heat. Surebonder products are available at Hobby Lobby, Walmart and online.

"Time-Stopper: Interludes in Time," by James Young This new book follows David, a lobbyist with a secret ability to stop time, as he chases a perfect career and love life. Life proves messier than planned, and David discovers he may not be the only one who can stop time. The premise centers on freezing time to beat deadlines, fix dinner reservations and dodge disasters. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the publisher's website.

Mallow Pop and Cotton Lolly from All That Sweet All That Sweet offers seasonal snacks for fall and Halloween. The Mallow Pop Pastel Rainbow turns classic marshmallows into crunchy, probiotic-packed bites that can be used for trick-or-treaters, Halloween parties or topping cupcakes. The Cotton Lolly Coconut and Matcha reimagines traditional cotton candy with real coconut pieces and matcha powder, adding a twist to gatherings, dessert tables and mocktails. The products are available online.

Cosy Island Shoes Cosy Island Shoes offers footwear designed for everyday comfort, with versatile, lightweight designs intended for casual outings, holiday events, travel and adventures. The shoes feature ultra-soft linings. They are available online.

Liquid Death Liquid Death's soda-flavored line of carbonated beverages is designed to taste like traditional soft drinks with less sugar. Each can contains 10 calories, 2 grams of sugar and zero artificial sweeteners, and the line comes in several flavors. The sparkling waters are available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Ralphs and other retailers.

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