Dawn's Corner has products that will make your summer fun and tasty!

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner presents Summer Family Favorites.

Fresh Patch is a subscription service that delivers real, hydroponically grown grass patches to your doorstep. This is great for puppy training, dogs that live in apartments or high-rises and even senior dogs who can't always make it outside. They have also just added poop bags and pads to their accessories as well as a New Puppy Parent Bundle.

Pepperlane preserves are handcrafted right here in Utah! The jams offer sweet and spicy balance, perfect for summer grilling and entertaining. Known for using fresh jalapeños, they elevate dishes as meat glazes, dipping sauces, or charcuterie accompaniments. Their versatility makes them an effortless "secret ingredient" to enhance summer salads, sandwiches, and barbecues. You can buy Pepperlane at Smith's and Harmons.

Jimmy Bars are America's first creatine protein bar. Each bar contains 20g of protein and a full 5g daily serving of creatine monohydrate to support stretch, recovery and focus. Just grab, bit e and perform. Go to COSTCO to pick some up today.

Happiest Smoothie Crisps are a crunchy snack made from real fruits and veggies, freeze-dried to lock in nutrients. They're a fun, monkey-shaped snack kids love and have 12 vitamins and minerals and no added sugar. Enter code DAWNSCORNER for 50 percent the entire order at hapinest.com or on Amazon.

The Star Who Lost Her Shine by Alex Huey Evans is a heartwarming tale about Star, the fastest star in the galaxy, until she isn't. This is an uplifting story about confidence and resilience and finding the courage to do what you want to do.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.