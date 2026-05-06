Daycare should be more than a place for dogs to play

While dogs should love going to doggy daycare, their time there should be more than just about play.

Jenny Hardman visited Dogtopia of Midvale and talked with Area Marketing Manager Myhriah Young about why education matters at doggy daycare.

She says look for an environment that prioritizes education, safety, socialization and exercise.

Dogs should be guided throughout the day, not just supervised.

Myhriah also says dogs need structure, not constant stimulation. At Dogtopia crates are called "home" and used as a safe, calm space to rest and reset.

They also help dogs understand boundaries in a consistent way.

Routine is also critical and at Dogtopia, daily nap time is from 12-2pm every day! That supports better behavior and prevents over-stimulation.

If you're looking for a doggy daycare, you should be seeing dogs being redirected when needed, structured rest periods and staff actively managing behavior. If you don't see these things, it may be a red flag.

Dogtopia coaches all complete a full training course and shadow multiple sessions before leading a room.

You can learn more at Dogtopia.com.