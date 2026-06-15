Deer Creek Island Resort is celebrating 40 years this summer.

Deer Creek Island Resort at Deer Creek State Park is celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer.

Jonathan Wagstaff's parents opened the resort back in 1986 and he says over the years he and his eight siblings have all worked at the resort.

They rent boats of all kinds including wave runners, pontoon boats, kayaks, jet skis, personal watercraft and more.

After playing on the water, they also have the Lakehouse Restaurant where you can dine.

Be sure to get reservations online at deercreekislandresort.com and reserve early for weekends and holidays!