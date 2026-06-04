Deer Creek State Park is the latest stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE

There's nothing better than hitting the lake at a Utah State Park and that's exactly what Ashley Hawk did on this week's stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE tour.

Deer Creek State Park is just a short drive from Salt Lake City and has something for every member of the family.

The Deer Creek Island Resort rents all kinds of boats from captain boats to wakesurf boat to pontoon and runabouts.

Deer Creek is a great place to be on the water with its picturesque views of Mt. Timpanogos.

After spending the morning on the water you'll probably want to grab lunch at The Lakehouse at Deer Creek, the only waterfront dining restaurant in a state park in Utah.

For reservations and more information you can visit deercreekislandresort.com.

You can also head to the sandy beaches of Rainbow Bay.

In addition to activities and games available to play in the sand, you can also rent everything from kayaks to paddleboards to be on the water.

There is also an Aqua Park and it's all new for 2026! Kids and adults alike can play on the inflatables and stay out of the water or jump in!

If you're up for a thrill, the park also has 15 ziplines including one that goes right over the Aqua Park.

That one is the longest zipline over water in the world and reaches speeds of 60 miles an hour!

You can find more information at utahadventurepark.com and rainbowbayaquapark.com.

Be sure to pick up your life jackets, coolers and other supplies for a fun visit at a Lifetime store near you or at Lifetime.com.