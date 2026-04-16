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Democracy is giving away 1,000 FREE pairs of jeans to women in Salt Lake City during this pop-up event

Democracy Clothing Pop-Up
(The Place Advertiser) - Democracy is giving away 1,000 FREE pairs of jeans to women in Salt Lake City during this pop-up event.
Democracy Clothing Pop-Up In SLC
Democracy Clothing Pop-Up
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Democracy is giving away 1,000 FREE pairs of jeans to women in Salt Lake City during a pop-up event.

It's happening Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 from 12-4pm each day at Lila Studio in Sugar House.

There is also a special Teachers-Only "Afterschool Special" event on Friday, April 17 from 3–6 PM to celebrate educators - this is an opportunity to celebrate our teachers for all they do for the kids of SLC.

This is not a traditional retail event - nothing is being sold.

Guests will receive a free pair of Democracy jeans (first-come, first-served) and a personalized fitting from expert stylists known as "Jean Whisperers".

Democracy jeans are known for their signature Ab-solution® technology, designed to mold, hold, and flatter real women's bodies - every size, every shape.

Guests are encouraged to bring a pre-loved pair of jeans to donate, supporting women in the local community.

Democracy has partnered with Fight Against Domestic Violence in Salt Lake City to donate those pre-loved jeans.

You can learn more at democracyclothing.com.

Democracy Clothing is giving away one $250 shopping spree, plus a skip-the-line pass for you and a friend at the Democracy Clothing event on Saturday, April 18, or Sunday, April 19. Click here to enter for your chance to win!

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