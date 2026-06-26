Did you know your home could be damaged from drought or a significant lack of water?

When in the midst of a drought or extreme heat, there are some things homeowners can do to protect their homes and foundation.

Wade Young with Groundworks says it's important to maintain soil moisture around the foundation by watering regularly, ensuring proper drainage.

But, avoid overwatering as this can cause water to seep through cracks.

Wade recommends using a soaker house around the foundation.

Water your lawn in short sessions either early in the morning or late int he evening in order for your lawn and soil to better absorb moisture.

Adjust your sprinklers so the water goes to your lawn and vegetation and not the pavement.

Wade says make sure to keep trees and shrubs away from the foundation to prevent them from drawing excessive moisture away from the home.

Don't forget your gutters — make sure they are clear of debris and operating efficiently to channel water away the foundation.

Most importantly — access the status of your home and call an expert at any sight of change.

A certified foundation repair professional will conduct a thorough inspection on the interior and exterior of the home to determine what type of repair is best

Some homes will require a combination of waterproofing and foundation repair solutions, others will just need one

Whether the home has a basement or crawl space will also determine the course of action for repairs.

Groundworks can help homeowners make sure their home is safe and stable for the long-term

Learn more at Groundworks.com.