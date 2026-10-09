DIY Thanksgiving table décor

When you have a dinner party, the table décor can be just as important as the food.

Gourmandise knows how to do both perfectly!

Damaras Oakes joined us with some DIY fall table accents using simple, accessible items like seasonal flowers, greenery, produce, and other fall touches.

Gourmandise also makes it easy to impress your guests with the delicious food.

Right now they are taking orders for their Thanksgiving offerings including:



Thanksgiving Feast — a scratch-made Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the traditional sides, prepared to simply warm and serve.

Everything But the Bird — for those who already have their turkey covered, this option comes with all of the traditional Thanksgiving sides ready to warm and serve.

Thanksgiving Pies — including Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl, Salted Caramel Apple, Maple Honey Salted Pecan, and Key Lime.

Seasonal Desserts — including Pumpkin Spice Cake, Swirled Pumpkin Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Apple Bread Pudding, and our Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The Thanksgiving offerings are all about making the holiday a little easier, and allows you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying you love.

You can pre-order here and go to gourmandise.com for more information.