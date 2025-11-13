Donate to Candy Cane Corner and get your tires ready for winter in one stop!

Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers and FinWise Bank and help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

Jenny Hardman visited Les Schwab Tire Center in South Salt Lake and talked with store manager Steve Boekholder, who says donating is easy!

You can drop off donations at any of the Les Schwab Tire Centers locations across Utah.

While you're there, get your tires checked to make sure they're ready for the winter roads ahead!

Top needed items this holiday season include:



Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED.

You can also text "CANDYCANE", all one word, to 50155 to donate monetarily.

Fox 13 will be holding a donation blitz on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Les Schwab Tire Center in Ogden, 268 West 12th Street from 11am to 7pm.

