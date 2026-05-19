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DonorConnect volunteers are a vital part of the organization

DonorConnect is the bridge between organ, tissue & eye donors and transplant recipients
(The Place Advertiser) - DonorConnect volunteers are a vital part of the organization.
DonorConnect
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DonorConnect is the bridge between organ, tissue and eye donors and transplant recipients and the organization also provides services to donor families and has events for the public.

Volunteers are a vital part of DonorConnect, they help with events, booths and outreach.

They often have a personal connection with donation, and share their experiences.

We talked with two of those volunteers, Chelsea Pike whose brother was a donor and Kara Lenz whose father was a transplant recipient.

For more information about DonorConnect's volunteer program go to donorconnect.life and click the events and volunteers tab.

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