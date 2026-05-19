DonorConnect volunteers are a vital part of the organization

DonorConnect is the bridge between organ, tissue and eye donors and transplant recipients and the organization also provides services to donor families and has events for the public.

Volunteers are a vital part of DonorConnect, they help with events, booths and outreach.

They often have a personal connection with donation, and share their experiences.

We talked with two of those volunteers, Chelsea Pike whose brother was a donor and Kara Lenz whose father was a transplant recipient.

For more information about DonorConnect's volunteer program go to donorconnect.life and click the events and volunteers tab.