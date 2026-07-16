Don't let your spending get away from you this summer

Summer can be a time when many people's spending gets away from them. Mountain America is here to help you keep spending in check.

Set a seasonal spending range for certain categories, like vacations, entertainment or going out. Spending on these things isn't always consistent, so your overall budget should account for that.

Saving throughout the year for these increased expenses can make it much easier because you've already got money set aside.

Mountain America and other financial institutions will allow you to set up secondary savings accounts that you can use to easily keep track of those goals.

Travel is one thing that can throw off people's budgeting. Mountain America suggests thinking about all the incidental expenses that come along with a trip. Things like airport parking, food while you're waiting for a flight, and transportation to and from airports and attractions. If you're driving, remember roadside snack stops, parking at theme parks, and souvenirs.

For entertainment closer to home, again if you’re going to be at a water park or theme park or something like that all day plan for food and drinks.

And if you plan to gather with friends and family this summer, you may have added spending on food and drinks.

If you’ve accumulated any credit card or checking account rewards points, you may be able to use those toward your airfare, lodging and entertainment.

You can also look for promotions, discounts, coupons, etc. Often a quick internet search will bring you to something that can save you money on admission, food or experiences.

Some places have discounts if you show up on certain days or during specific hours.

And you may already have access to a discount through memberships like AARP, AAA or even a school alumni group.

If you’re a Mountain America MyStyle Checking account holder, you also have access to discounts on entertainment, dining and travel included as part of your account benefits. You can find more about those online at macu.com.

Some credit cards offer additional cash-back opportunities at certain retailers, though you may need to activate these offers in your account before making a purchase.

Other cards or accounts may give you more rewards for spending in certain categories, like gasoline or travel.

For instance, right now purchases made with a Mountain America Rewards credit card earn double the points for every purchase. So if you’re already planning to spend, you can get more value back on those everyday expenses.

But remember, do spend more just to get those points. Although if you’re planning to make a larger purchase and can make it during that extra points window instead, there’s nothing wrong with moving up some planned spending to take advantage of those offers.

Appy online at macu.com or stop in at any one of the branches to learn more.