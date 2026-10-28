Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at home with less cooking and preparation

Sobe Eats' Thanksgiving dinner To Go helps families enjoy a holiday meal at home with less cooking and preparation.

Sobe Eats is a family-owned Utah catering and food truck company founded in 2019 by brothers Fernando, Victor, and Sal Soberanis. Today, Fernando and Victor own and operate the business.

They provide catering and food truck service for events and venues across Utah, including BYU football concessions and the Utah State Fair.

Their Thanksgiving Dinner To Go includes herb-roasted turkey breast with house gravy, honey-glazed ham, holiday sides, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.

A package serving four is $159; a package serving eight is $299.

Orders are due by November 23 and pickup is November 24 or 25 from 10am to 5pm in Murray.

Meals are prepared chilled and include reheating instructions... and you'll definitely have leftovers which can be made into next-day sliders.

To order, visit sobe-eats.com or call 801-548-0715.