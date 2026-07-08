Enjoy the great music of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennet, Sammy Davis and more at JAM America250 Follies

The JAM America250 Follies is a celebration of 250 years of America's music, dance and spirit.

It features Bob Anderson (Las Vegas Hall of Fame), Ellis Hall, "The Ambassador of Soul,"

Odyssey Dance, performing with The Salt Lake City Jazz Orchestra featuring world class

saxophonist, Greg Floor.

We talked with Bob Anderson who will perform the great music of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennet, Sammy Davis, Tom Jones and maybe a dozen more greats at the show.

The show is produced by Jazz Arts of the MountainWest or "JAM", a nonprofit devoted to the preservation of live music and dance. It also encourages children and adults alike to enhance their lives through the performing arts.

It's all happening on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11, 2026 at Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City.

You can get your tickets at jamfollies.com.