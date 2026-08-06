Escalante Petrified Forest is celebrating 50 years of being a Utah State Park

Escalante Petrified Forest is celebrating its 50th anniversary of being a Utah State Park and it's the next stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

Ashley Hawk talked with Park Manager Chad Jones who says this park is amazing because it combines millions of years of history.

One of the main reasons people visit the park is to see the petrified wood, but there's also fun water activities like paddle boarding and kayaking at Wide Hollow Reservoir.

There are also 60 campsites along the reservoir ranging from basic tents to full RV hookups.

Remember to take along your Lifetime products like coolers, life jackets and tables and chairs to have a fun and safe visit at any one of Utah's 46 state parks.

You can learn more at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/escalante-petrified-forest.