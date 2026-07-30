Escalante Petrified Forest State Park is an awesome and fun history lesson!

Our next stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE is Escalante Petrified Forest State Park where every visit is a history lesson.

Ashley Hawk talked with Park Manager Chad Jones who says this park is amazing because it combines millions of years of history.

He explained that 65 million years ago this area would have been a warm, shallow sea.

That's why you can find shark teeth and other aquatic fossils in the Park.

The main thing it has is petrified wood. That was formed by trees that were growing along the shores of the swampy areas and as the weather changes came through, they were knocked into the water and buried by sediment.

Over time there were all kinds of weather events and volcanoes which caused them to turn into stone.

It's now exposed again due to erosion and that's why they are all over in Escalante.

You'll notice different colors that formed from different minerals and elements and even occasionally see geodes in the petrified wood.

The best place to see everything is along the 1-mile Petrified Forest Trail.

While you're there, you can take in the beautiful view of the Wide Hollow Reservoir which has water activities like paddle boarding and kayaking.

There are also 60 campsites along the reservoir ranging from basic tents to full RV hookups.

Remember to take along your Lifetime products like coolers, life jackets and tables and chairs to have a fun and safe visit at any one of Utah's 46 state parks.

You can learn more at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/escalante-petrified-forest.