Experience 50 acres of lights, music and magic at Thanksgiving Point's Lumimaria

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens is one of Utah's premier holiday attractions and offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

Jenny Hardman visited Luminaria to see what's new for 2025.

Signature Events Manger Kellie Jensen says in addition to the 50 acres of lights, music and magic, there are also some new experiences including an Enchanted Castle where snowmen come alive.

There's also a new Snow Glow Dance Party where families dance together in a glow floor experience.

You can also step into a whimsical world of Larger-than-Life Toys!

Guests will also experience the beloved parts of Luminaria that have become a holiday tradition like the Fire & Ice Show Spectacular, the Tree of Life and the Merry Mosaic.

You can also sip cocoa, indulge in donut holes and cozy up around firepits.

Luminaria runs through January 10, 2026.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended because they often sell out.

Get more information and your tickets at thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria.