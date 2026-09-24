Experience Clark Planetarium in a different way at the Dome Theatre

You can experience the stars in a whole new way at Clark Planetarium in the Dome Theatre and there's always something playing!

Jenny Hardman talked with Director of Marketing & Development, Justin B. Anderson, about the shows in the Dome, including laser shows and star shows.

During the day, it's all about educational shows, and then on weekend evenings, there are laser shows with all different fun and new themes.

There are also events where you can see a magician perform live, or a band performer to lasers in the come.

It's cook for kids and adults alike.

Clark Planetarium also has the IMAX Theatre and three stories of FREE fun.

Visit ClarkPlanetarium.org for more information.