Explore the latest home trends at the Salt Lake Parade of Homes

The Salt Lake Parade of Homes is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026 and this year the Parade features 29 homes throughout Salt Lake and Tooele Counties.

This year's Parade features more custom homes and larger homes than in the past several years.

Visitors can explore the latest trends in architecture, interior design, home technology, outdoor living, and custom craftsmanship.

Ashley Hawk was at one of the homes on Parade in Salt Lake City.

Harvard 1932 is a reimagined home in Salt Lake's historic Yalecrest neighborhood, originally built during the area's defining architectural period.

The renovation preserves the character of the home while introducing a more functional layout and elevated finishes throughout.

This home is a great example of what makes this year's Parade special: larger homes, custom details, innovative design, and features visitors may not see anywhere else.

The Parade gives people the opportunity to step inside some of the area's most impressive homes and gather ideas for their own homes, whether they are building, remodeling, or simply looking for inspiration.

The Parade is open now through August 15, 2026 and you can use code PARADE5 for $5 off the final week at SaltLakeParade.com.