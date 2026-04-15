Family Fun with Fox 13: Starry skies, singing under the sea, a block party and baby animals

There's a very unique and sweet fashion show happening Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at BYU for ages six and up! It's a high-drama, hautecouture celebration of food, fashion and theatrical flair brought to you by theatre student designers. Click here for more information.

There's a Dark Sky Celebration at Wasatch Mountain State Park on Friday, April 17, 2026. Bring the whole family to enjoy stargazing and learning about Utah's dark sky locations with hands-on activities and starry treats. Click here for more information.

If you love starry nights, you're invited to the 1st Annual Central Utah Astronomy Festival. Head to the Territorial Statehouse State Park from Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 19, 2026 for activities for all ages. Click here for more information.

There's a Block Party in the heart of downtown Springville on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Celebrate the launch of the Festival Street Project with colorful painted streets, pop-up performances, interactive events and lots of food. Click here for more information.

Dive under the sea for a magical "The Little Mermaid" sing-a-long in Park City on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Dress as your favorite character and sing your heart out with other families for a night filled with music, laughter and Disney magic. Click here for more information.

The Natural History Museum of Utah is having an eco-friendly day of crafting in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day. Families will explore hands-on science and art activities, and building unique sculptures from recycled and household material. This is happening on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Click here for more information.

In addition to the Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point, you can also go to the Lamb & Wool Festival on Saturday, April 18m 2026. Science and fun come together as families watch sheep shearing demonstrations and explore hands-on STEM activities that reveal how wool transforms from fluffy fleece to fabric. Click here for more inforamtion.

It's the Baby Animal celebration at This is the Place Heritage Park on Saturday, April 18, 2026. You can watch the newest furry, fuzzy and cuddly farm animals play, eat and learn more about them. Click here for more information.

South Jordan's Spring Spectacular 2026 is on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Enjoy a fun-filled day celebrating all things spring with hands on crafts and activities, games and shopping from local artisans. Click here for more information.

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