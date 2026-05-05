Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews a crime/ thriller, a modern western and romance series

Streaming on Prime is the new crime / thriller "Dirty Hands". In the film after a drug deal goes bad, two drug dealers must fight for their lives if they're going to survive to see the next day. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Dirty Hands is a gritty, well-acted, stunt-filled action thriller with several unexpected twists and turns. The film has some pacing issues but overall it's well worth your time to check out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the modern western "Casa Grande". A prodigal daughter rejoins her family at their farm during a difficult time, as her father faces both a terminal diagnosis and mounting pressure from competitors. Tony says, "Casa Grande is a beautifully filmed 'Neo-western' focusing on the world of ranching and cattle. The film can be easily compared to Yellowstone, as there are lots of similarities between the two. But that being said, Casa Grande stands on its own." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on BritBox is the new romance series "The Other Bennet Sister". It's based on characters in Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Mary Bennet leaves her sisters' shadows to find herself, embarking on a journey for independence, which leads to an unexpected love story in Regency-era England. Tony says, "The Other Bennet Sister is a terrifically binge-worthy and captivating series offering up the perfect balance of drama, humor and angst." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can get more celebrity content from Tony at screenchatter.com.