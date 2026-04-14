Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews two movies and a new book!

Streaming on Prime is the horror / thriller "I Know Exactly How You Die". When his slasher-fiction novel manifests in real life, a writer has to finish his story without getting his protagonist murdered by a seriously sadistic stalker who will stop at nothing to have her. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "I Know Exactly How You Die is an eccentric and fun entry into the horror / slasher genre. The film is well-written and paced and acted." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the psychological thriller "Newborn." It stars David Oyelowo. After seven years in solitary confinement, Chris Newborn is released into a world that feels both unfamiliar and overwhelming. Determined to rebuild his life, he attempts to reconnect with his family, but the psychological toll of isolation lingers, as he confronts the mental and emotional challenges that accompany his return to society. Tony says,

"Newborn" is a brilliantly acted and filmed story of the psychological damage solitary confinement has and the struggle to overcome it." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Actor Mark Harmon and retired NCIS agent Leon Carroll Jr. have just released their 3rd book about secret activity during WWII. "Ghosts of Sicily" is the 3rd book in their series and covers secret missions, espionage, and the complex relationship between the ONI (The Office of Naval Intelligence) and organized crime, featuring historical figures like "Lucky" Luciano, Meyer Lansky and General George Patton. Tony says, "If you're into historic facts and stories check out Ghosts of Sicily wherever books are sold.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.