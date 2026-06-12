Film Critic Tony Toscano talks with Steven Spielberg and Emily Blunt from "Disclosure Day"

Streaming on Prime is the action horror / thriller "Speed Demon". On board a high-speed train, a nun who lost her faith must perform her first Exorcism on a possessed passenger hellbent on crashing the runaway locomotive. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the film boasts a terrific cast, Speed Demon finds itself slowing down into a slightly better-than-average movie that eventually derails itself into a lackluster finish." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day". "Disclosure Day" asks the questions: If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you and proved it to you, would that frighten you? I chatted with Emily Blunt and Steven Spielberg in this exclusive interview. Tony says, "Disclosure Day is not the film most people are expecting. It's not a continuation of ET or Close Encounters, but rather a cautionary tale about at humanity and how we as a people need to try to get along. I'll also add that Emily Blunt's performance in the film is the best reason to see it and I hope she will be remembered at Oscar time." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more movie content on Tony's website, screenchatter.com.