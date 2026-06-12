Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Film Critic Tony Toscano talks with Steven Spielberg and Emily Blunt from "Disclosure Day"

At the Movies
Here are your weekend movie reviews.
At the Movies
Posted
and last updated

Streaming on Prime is the action horror / thriller "Speed Demon". On board a high-speed train, a nun who lost her faith must perform her first Exorcism on a possessed passenger hellbent on crashing the runaway locomotive. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the film boasts a terrific cast, Speed Demon finds itself slowing down into a slightly better-than-average movie that eventually derails itself into a lackluster finish." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day". "Disclosure Day" asks the questions: If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you and proved it to you, would that frighten you? I chatted with Emily Blunt and Steven Spielberg in this exclusive interview. Tony says, "Disclosure Day is not the film most people are expecting. It's not a continuation of ET or Close Encounters, but rather a cautionary tale about at humanity and how we as a people need to try to get along. I'll also add that Emily Blunt's performance in the film is the best reason to see it and I hope she will be remembered at Oscar time." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more movie content on Tony's website, screenchatter.com.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE