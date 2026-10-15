Find the nut of your dreams at The Nut Garden in Bluffdale

The Nut Garden is a family company that started out selling all kinds of nuts... it's now expanded to carry candy (mostly chocolate) as well as gifts.

They have a healthy section filled with not only nuts but also Clean Simple Eats' like protein and supplements.

Many of their products are from right here in Utah including Utah Truffles, in fact, they are the official distributor and have some flavors you won't find anywhere else.

The Nut Garden has expanded to have an upstairs section now where you can find gifts and gift baskets.

You can find them right off I-15 in Bluffdale, or at thenutgarden.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

