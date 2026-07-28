Find the perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself) at Market Haus

Market Haus is in the Willow Creek neighborhood of Sandy and has all kinds of gifts for someone you love (or for yourself).

Jenny Hardman went shopping and talked with Founder & Owner Nicole Edwards who says her she loves to support other small businesses and local artists by selling their products.

She says, "Market Haus is filled with all the things that I love."

You can find everything from candles and lotions to candy and jewelry and even baby clothes, little girl dresses and clothing for moms too!

The gifts are unique so you won't find the same thing in a big box store.

Market Haus is also known for complimentary gift wrapping, so that's one more thing to scratch off your to-do list.

While you're inside, make sure your children look for the four little mice houses hidden around the store. When kids find them, they get a lollipop treasure.

You can learn more at shopmarkethaus.com and on Instagram @markethaus_utah.

