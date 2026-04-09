Find your own unique scent at this niche perfume store in downtown Salt Lake City

Solvi is a niche perfume store in downtown Salt Lake City that carries fragrances from around the world.

Jenny Hardman visited the shop on Pierpoint and talked with owner Maya Hall who says you won't find some of the perfumes she carries anywhere else in town.

Maya explained that Solvi means "to dissolve" in Latin and that's a process in perfumery as well - so she thought it was the perfect name.

People come from all over to find their own "unique scent".

In addition to beautiful bottles that you can display, Solvi also offers small sizes to carry with you or travel with and also discovery sets to decide which fragrance you love.

You can learn more at sniffsolvi.com.