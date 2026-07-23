Find your Pioneer Day food and party items at Smith's

Jenny Hardman visited the brand new Smith's Food & Drug in Lehi to talk grab-and-go Pioneer Day party food and a recipe too!

The new sore at 3808 Hardman Way in Lehi just opened in July.

You can stop by and get pre-made fruit, veggies and dessert trays, or order ahead and just pick up!

They also have all the BBQ staples as well, so no matter what you're planning you can find it there.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson also shared a Pioneer Day recipe - Smoked Summer Corn & Cherry Salad which combines fresh smoked sweet corn, juicy cherries and a bright honey-lime vinaigrette.

Ingredients

Salad



6 ears fresh sweet corn, husked

1½ cups fresh Northwest cherries, pitted and chopped

4 green onions, thinly sliced

¾ cup crumbled Cotija cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Zest of 1 lime

Honey-Lime Vinaigrette



3 Tbsp olive oil

Juice of 2 limes

1½ Tbsp honey

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste



Directions

1. Preheat the smoker to 250°F.

2. Smoke the ears of corn for 45–60 minutes, or until just tender with a light smoky flavor. Cool slightly.

3. Slice the kernels from the cobs and place them in a large bowl.

4. Add the chopped cherries, green onions, Cotija cheese, cilantro and lime zest.

5. Whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, honey, salt and pepper until combined.

6. Toss the salad gently with the vinaigrette just before serving.

7. Finish with an extra sprinkle of Cotija, cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime, if desired.

Chef Jeff Tips

Smoke the corn just until lightly smoky—you still want its natural sweetness to shine.

Dress the salad shortly before serving to keep everything fresh and vibrant.

This salad pairs perfectly with smoked chicken, pork or ribs.

For extra color, reserve a few cherry halves and cilantro leaves for garnish.

You can find more recipes and a Smith's near you at smithsfoodanddrug.com.