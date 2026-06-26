First Lady Abby Cox's "Show Up for Service" Tour recognizes the "Millcreek Miracle"

When residents, businesses, nonprofits, schools and other organizations work together to improve their communities, miracles happen.

And, that's been happening in Millcreek.

The Millcreek Miracle showcases how each sector of a community plays a distinct role: contributors, foundations, benefactors, facilitators and activators all working in concert.

Utah's First Lady Abby Cox recently recognized some in Millcreek who are making a commitment to being service-oriented.

Marissa's Books & Gifts is a locally-owned bookstore that has donated more than 500,000 books to local schools, nonprofits, and community events.

They've also donated more than 100,000 books directly to teachers and families through free book events, and built and donated a full library for a local school.

First Lady Cox read "Black Beauty" to children from PC Tots, the only early education and childcare nonprofit in Park City making high-quality care accessible to working families.

Granite Credit Union is also part of the "Millcreek Miracle". Granite was founded by educators in 1935 and is still investing in communities through financial education, volunteerism, and partnerships.

Granite has provided more than 148 educator grants, provided $100K+ in community initiatives and $38M+ in loans and deposits.

That amounts to more than 11,000 volunteer hours and $418K+ in value to education.

You can learn more at granite.org/gcu-foundation.