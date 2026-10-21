FOX 13 partners with local businesses to Scare Away Hunger this October, benefiting the Utah Food Bank

FOX 13 is partnering with Granite Credit Union, Rancho Markets and Nightfall Halloween Park for its second annual Scare Away Hunger campaign, benefiting the Utah Food Bank — and there are several easy ways for the community to help this October.

We launched this campaign after seeing the need in our community, and we're coming together again to help Utah families put food on the table. All donations support the Utah Food Bank and its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide.

The need across the state is significant. 533,000 Utahns, including 1 in 5 Utah children, are unsure where their next meal will come from. Behind those numbers are our neighbors, coworkers and children. For too many families, having enough food is a daily worry. Families facing hunger may have to choose between groceries, rent, utilities, transportation and health care. Food insecurity can affect children's health, education and ability to focus and learn at school. Helping families access nutritious food eases financial pressure and helps build healthier, stronger communities.

There are several ways to support the campaign:



Donate online: Visit FOX13now.com/scarehunger.

Donate by text: Text SCAREHUNGER to 50155.

Donate food: Drop off nonperishable food at any Granite Credit Union branch, Rancho Markets location or Nightfall Halloween Park throughout October.

Save on admission: Bring a food donation to Nightfall Halloween Park and receive $3 off admission.

Every meal makes a difference. It can help a child focus at school, help a family stretch its budget and give a neighbor one less thing to worry about.

Together, we can help turn worry into relief. Give food, time or money and help FOX 13 Scare Away Hunger this October.