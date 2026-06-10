From a soccer watch party to an astronomy festival, there are fun things to do in Utah this week

Springville is inviting you to celebrate art on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. There's an event featuring Latino culture, dance, music and food at Civic Center Park. Click here for more information.

Celebrate America's 250th at Orchard Jam in Orem on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. This is a massive U.S. Birthday Bash featuring music and games, all while you support youth entrepreneurs at the Children's Market. Click here for more information.

Don't forget — Fox 13 and Real Salt Lake are inviting you to a watch party on Friday, June 12, 2026 for the Fifa World Cup. Watch the U.S. take on Paraguay on the big screen and take part in activities starting at 7pm at the America First Field in Sandy. Be sure to stop by the Fox 13 booth and say hi! Click here for more information.

Brian Head Resort kicks off its summer season with the opening of a bike park scenic chairlift rides and family-friendly activities all day on Friday, June 12, 2026. Click here for more information.

Bring your family to Fisher Park in Clearfield on Saturday, June 13. 2026 to enjoy amazing cars and a fun afternoon. It's the city's "Cops & Cars" event. Click here for more information.

Saturday, June 13, 2026 is also Adventure Day in Payson. There will be inflatables that the whole family can explore as well as vendors and food in the park. Click here for more information.

Join This is the Place Heritage Park to see how our forefathers lived before the Pioneers came to Utah. You can be a part of a Mountain Man Camp on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 2026. Click here for more information.

The 2026 Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival goes from Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, June 13, 2026. There are family-friendly activities in the day and special evening programs including telescope viewing and constellation tours. Click here for more information.

In Saratoga Springs from Wednesday, June 10 to Saturday, June 13, 2026 it's Splash Days. There's a carnival, a parade and a car show happening over the next four days. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.