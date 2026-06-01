Real Salt Lake to hold free Soccer Celebrations during US, Mexico World Cup matches

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake is bringing fans all the excitement of World Cup 2026 to northern Utah as part of the biggest sporting event on the planet.

The club is hosting FREE Soccer Celebrations at America First Field and Megaplex at Sandy for all U.S. and Mexico matches in the group stage of the tournament.

During the celebrations, games will be broadcast on giant screens outside the stadium, with fans being able to participate in live entertainment, food trucks and other activities, along with appearances from Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals players.

While you're there, make sure to stop by and say hello as the FOX 13 News team will be broadcasting live from the celebrations.

Although the soccer celebrations are free, you still need to CLICK HERE to RSVP for the events.

Soccer Celebration schedule :

