From the mountains to the desert: This toy hauler is ready for adventure when you are!

From Utah's mountains to the desert — this toy hauler is ready for adventure when you are!

Ashley Hawk visited Parris RV and talked with owner Brett Parris about the Genesis Supreme Vortex toy hauler V295LTE.

You can take it for extended camping trips, no hookups required. It holds water and gasoline for days and with the generator, you'll never worry about getting too hot or too cold.

The toy hauler has space inside for everything from dirt bikes to a side-by-side.

There's plenty of room to sleep up to six adults or eight children and it provides comfort with queen beds, a fireplace, a TV and a kitchen with a full fridge/ freezer.

Check it out at one of Parris RV's four locations:



4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

For more information visit ParrisRV.com.