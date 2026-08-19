Get your iced energy drinks, coffee and matcha made fresh at Black Market Energy.

Black Market Energy is all about serving up iced drinks — energy drinks, coffee and match all crafted fresh at their location at 4009 S. Wasatch Boulevard in the Olympus Hills Shopping Center.

Jenny Hardman stopped by and talked with owner Brysen Duncan who says they test all their flavors right in the building and make it onsite.

And, it's all served up straight from the draft and you get to keep the cool cans it comes in too.

Right now only the drive-thru is open for customers between 8am and 4pm, but they will be opening the store front soon.. so follow them @blackmarketenergy on all social media for updates.

Black Market is a company with a cause. They give back to the fight against sex trafficking. Brysen says he wants to "take down the real black market and dismantle it with every cup served."

