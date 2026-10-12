Glide Cleaners are "doing something crazy" this fall

Just like spring cleaning — fall cleaning is important.

Scott Mehr, Head of Marketing for Glide Cleaners, joined us with what they are doing for the first time in company history.

He says it's normally $300-$500 to get gutters cleaned, but it's free for homeowners who sign up for a Glide window cleaning plan.

It's important to clean gutters in fall because clogged gutters back water up behind the fascia, where it can freeze.

Plus, windows are dirty at this time of year from a summer of sprinklers leaving hard water stains behind.

You can take advantage of this offer by visiting glidecleaners.com or by calling (801) 421-3226.