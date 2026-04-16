Grab your popcorn, you can watch all of these movies streaming at home!

Streaming on Electric Now is the new romance series "The Poly Couple". Dana and Daniel have been married 15 years and are in an open relationship. The series navigates their experiences in funny and emotional encounters, based on their real lives. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Poly Couple is a quirky series, based on reality, exploring the nature of love and relationships." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the romantic drama "A Love Like This". The film follows Paul and Leah in this tale of two lovers who rent a Malibu beach house for the weekend, but there is more to their relationship than it seems. Tony says, "A Love Like This is about that one love relationship that never seems to fade and the desire to go back and re-explore it despite the consequences." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the comedy / drama "Margo's Got Money Troubles". This 8-episode series is based on the book by Rufi Thorpe, as a young mother finds herself struggling to make ends meet. On the advice of her estranged father, she starts an 'Only Fans' account. And even though she's successful, she wonders if internet fame comes at too high a cost. Tony says, "Margo's Got Money Troubles is a modern world comedy full of surprises, laughs and bad decisions, but it also spotlights the determination and survival instinct of a young mother lacking financial and emotional support." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.