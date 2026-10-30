Halloween games with the One and Only Game King

Halloween is here and you can throw in a little extra flair to the holiday by adding a few games to the mix. Whether you want to play something with trick or treaters or maybe looking for a game after the kids are home, there are some fun options.

Darin Adams is the One and Only Game King and has some ideas for us.

For Trick or Treaters at the door:

Think N Sync

This is a game where you have to match the answer of someone else to a random prompt. If there are several kids at the door, tell them they can have a regular candy, but if they match their answer, they can double their take. Questions could be simple things like: Name a flavor of ice cream. Name a popular Halloween costume. Besides Halloween, name a great holiday. Name a color. What's the best cereal? What's the best fast food place?

Darin says, "Sometimes I even have a series of four questions, and you can only continue to play if you matched with someone. Whoever is still in at the end of the four questions, gets the bonus candy."

Ta-Da Bing!

Have a plate or tray of different candy options. Tell the trick or treaters to remember them all. Then cover them with something like a handkerchief or dishtowel or fabric. As you do, secretly pick up and remove one piece. Pull your hand back to reveal the candy left. The first person to identify which candy is gone is the winner. You can give them extra candy.

After Trick or Treating is over:

Cover Your Assets

This is one of the most popular card games and it's great to play if you're back early from trick or treating. It is available almost everywhere games are sold. Everyone puts a pile of 10 pieces of their candy in front of them. Then, as you play the game, you're trying to steal other players' completed sets of cards. They will have a stack of completed sets in front of them. If you have a card that matches their top set, you can steal it. But with this version, if you steal one of their sets, you can also steal a piece of their candy. Normally you would just add up the points of the collected sets to determine the winner, but now you can also have a side contest to see who gets the most candy.

Ok Play

This is a simple version of Tic-Tac-Toe or Connect 4. But instead of colored pieces, you play with your candy. Make sure each player has a good amount of one specific candy. Each player playing is using just that one variety of candy to place on the playing area. You can even have up to 4 people play. Once you get four in a row, you win.

For more game ideas, be sure to follow @OneAndOnlyGameKing on your favorite social media platform.

