Halloween recipes with Smith's Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff's Wonka Everything Bark

Milk-and-dark chocolate bark loaded with playful candy-shop crunch/

Makes about 16 pieces | Prep: 20 minutes | Set: 30–45 minutes

Chocolate Base

· 12 oz milk chocolate melting wafers

· 8 oz dark chocolate melting wafers

· 3 oz white chocolate melting wafers or colorful candy melts (for swirling)

Candy-Shop Toppings

· ⅓ cup mini M&M's

· ⅓ cup coarsely broken pretzels

· ⅓ cup chopped chocolate sandwich cookies

· ¼ cup mini marshmallows

· 2 tbsp rainbow sprinkles

· 2–3 small packets Pop Rocks, for serving

Directions

1. Prepare the pan. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan or a similar-sized area of a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Melt the chocolate. Melt the milk and dark chocolate wafers together in a microwave-safe bowl in 20- to 30-second bursts, stirring between each, until just smooth. Do not overheat.

3. Spread the base. Pour onto the parchment and spread into an even layer about ¼ inch thick.

4. Make colorful swirls. Melt the white chocolate or candy melts separately. Drizzle over the base and gently swirl with a toothpick or skewer.

5. Load it up. While the chocolate is still soft, scatter M&M's, pretzels, cookies, marshmallows, and sprinkles over the surface. Gently press larger pieces in so they adhere.

6. Let it set. Leave at cool room temperature until firm, or refrigerate briefly until fully set. Break into irregular pieces.

7. Add the pop. For the strongest popping effect, offer Pop Rocks in a small bowl or packet for sprinkling onto each piece immediately before eating. Keep the candy dry until serving.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Use melting wafers for an easy, glossy bark that sets without tempering. Regular chocolate chips may set softer or streakier.

· Keep water away from melted chocolate, which can cause it to seize.

· Add toppings before the chocolate sets so they stay attached.

· Pop Rocks are moisture-sensitive: do not stir them into melted chocolate or store them on damp toppings. Add at serving time.

· Store bark airtight in a cool, dry place; keep Pop Rocks separate.

Chef Jeff's Fizzy Lifting Drinks

A colorful, bubbling treat inspired by Willy Wonka/

Makes 3 large drinks | Prep: 5 minutes

Ingredients

· ¾ cup purple grape juice, chilled

· ¾ cup blue raspberry drink, chilled

· ¾ cup cranberry-cherry juice cocktail, chilled

· 2¼ cups lemon-lime soda, very cold, plus a little extra if desired

· 3 generous scoops rainbow sherbet (about ½ cup each)

· Optional: colorful straws and maraschino cherries

Directions

1. Prepare the glasses. Set out three tall, clear 16- to 20-ounce glasses. Chill them first if possible.

2. Create three colors. Pour ¾ cup grape juice into the first glass, ¾ cup blue raspberry drink into the second, and ¾ cup cranberry-cherry juice cocktail into the third.

3. Add the sherbet. Place one generous scoop of rainbow sherbet in each glass. Leave plenty of space above it for foam.

4. Make the magic happen. Slowly pour about ¾ cup chilled lemon-lime soda over each scoop. The sherbet will bubble and foam as the colors swirl.

5. Serve right away. Add straws and optional cherries. Sip while the drinks are cold and fizzy.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Use deeply colored juices or drinks for the most dramatic swirls; pale blue drinks can turn cloudy when mixed with sherbet.

· Pour soda slowly, in stages, to control the foam and prevent overflow.

· Keep the soda, juice, and sherbet very cold until serving.

· For a less-sweet version, replace some of the lemon-lime soda with chilled plain sparkling water.

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